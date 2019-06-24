One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance

A one-year-old baby girl from Taichung, Taiwan, was hospitalised on June 21 with horrific injuries, after she was suspected to have been abused by her nanny.

The girl was reported to have suffered intracerebral hemorrhage, cranial nerve damage and a fractured arm.

Doctors said on June 23 that 75 per cent of the girl's brain is damaged. Even if she survives, she will be in a vegetative state, reported ETtoday.

The girl's mother, surnamed Chen, said that she does not want to see her child suffer and will take the girl off life support in a week if she is unable to breathe on her own.

According to CTS, Chen was a single mother and had left her daughter under the care of the nanny, surnamed Guo, as she needed to work. Guo took care of the girl 24 hours a day, except when Chen had the day off from work.

Guo told the girl's family that she had given the girl some milk at 8am on June 21. After some time, Guo went to bathe the child but found her limp and unresponsive. She then sent her to the hospital, said ETtoday.