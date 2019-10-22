Orange is the new grey for Bangladesh beards

Read also

"The powder is easily found in neighborhood stores and easy to put on," he adds.

But the quest for youth is not the only reason why more and more Dhaka barbers are adding beard and hair colouring to their services.

Top imams also increasingly use henna powder colour in what experts say is a move to prove their Muslim credentials as some religious texts say the prophet Mohammed dyed his hair.

In Bangladesh most of the population of 168 million is Muslim.

"I heard from clerics that the prophet Mohammed used henna on his beard. I am just following," says Dhaka resident Abu Taher.

BEARD FERVOUR

Henna has long been a tradition at South Asian weddings. Brides and grooms use henna paste to trace intricate patterns on their hands for wedding parties.

It has also long been used in Muslim communities in Asia and the Middle East for beards.

Previously, aficionados created the dye by crushing henna leaves to form a paste. It was messy and time-consuming but modern henna powder is far more user-friendly.

Taher, who goes by one name, believes the dye has given his beard added vigour.

"Look at this growth. Isn't it strong?" he exclaims pointing to his chin.

"The powder turns the grey hair red but does not change the remaining black hair," he explains.

Some believe henna powder has health benefits and, as it is natural rather than created using man-made chemicals like some dyes, does not cause any medical issues.

The new trend has also boosted barbers' fortunes -- more men feel compelled to dye their hair and to do it more often at the salons.