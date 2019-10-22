Orange is the new grey for Bangladesh beards

This combination of pictures created on January 24, 2019 shows men with henna-dyed beards in Dhaka on December 24, 2018.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

From shades of startling red to hues of vivid tangerine, brightly coloured beards have become a fashion statement on the streets of Bangladesh capital Dhaka.

Facial hair of sunset tones is now the go-to look for older men wanting to take off the years, with an array of henna options available to the style-conscious.

"I have been using it on my hair for the last two months. I like it," says Mahbubul Bashar, in his 50s, whose smile reflected his joy at his new look.

Abul Mia, a 60-year-old porter at a local vegetable market, agrees that the vibrant colouring can be transformative.  

"I love it. My family says I look a lot younger and handsome," he adds. 

While henna has been used widely in the country for decades, it has reached new heights of popularity. It is now virtually impossible to walk down a street in a Bangladesh city without seeing a coloured beard.

Orange hair -- whether it's beards, mustaches or on heads -- is everywhere, thanks to the popularity of the coloured dye produced by the flowering henna plant.  

"Putting henna on has become a fashion choice in recent years for elder men," confirms Didarul Dipu, head fashion journalist at Canvas magazine.

"The powder is easily found in neighborhood stores and easy to put on," he adds.

But the quest for youth is not the only reason why more and more Dhaka barbers are adding beard and hair colouring to their services.

Top imams also increasingly use henna powder colour in what experts say is a move to prove their Muslim credentials as some religious texts say the prophet Mohammed dyed his hair.

In Bangladesh most of the population of 168 million is Muslim.

"I heard from clerics that the prophet Mohammed used henna on his beard. I am just following," says Dhaka resident Abu Taher.

BEARD FERVOUR

Henna has long been a tradition at South Asian weddings. Brides and grooms use henna paste to trace intricate patterns on their hands for wedding parties.

It has also long been used in Muslim communities in Asia and the Middle East for beards.

Previously, aficionados created the dye by crushing henna leaves to form a paste. It was messy and time-consuming but modern henna powder is far more user-friendly.

Taher, who goes by one name, believes the dye has given his beard added vigour.

"Look at this growth. Isn't it strong?" he exclaims pointing to his chin.

"The powder turns the grey hair red but does not change the remaining black hair," he explains.

Some believe henna powder has health benefits and, as it is natural rather than created using man-made chemicals like some dyes, does not cause any medical issues.

The new trend has also boosted barbers' fortunes -- more men feel compelled to dye their hair and to do it more often at the salons.

"In the past we hardly would get any customers for this," recalls Shuvo Das, who works at the Mahin Hairdressers in Dhaka's Shaheenbagh neighbourhood.

"But now there are clients who come every week to get their beard dyed," he says.

"It takes about 40 minutes to make the beard reddish and shiny. It is also cheap. A pack cost only 15 taka (S$0.25)," Das explains as he massages the dye mixture -- imported from India -- into a customer's beard.

According to Dhaka University sociology professor Monirul Islam Khan, the growing number of henna beards "is a sign of increasing Muslim fervour in Bangladeshi society."

But, he adds, even those who are not strict followers do it. 

He explains: "They want to look younger. Even the women are getting fond of it as it makes their hair glitter."

More about
BANGLADESH fashion Trends Hair

TRENDING

No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Wing chun &#039;master&#039; Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Wing chun 'master' Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Men asked Singapore influencer to sell used and unwashed clothes to them
Men asked Singapore influencer to sell used and unwashed clothes to them
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
&#039;Her condition didn&#039;t look very bad&#039;: Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli&#039;s death
'Her condition didn't look very bad': Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli's death
Guy turns nasty after getting rejected on dating app, says he&#039;s got $354k to show her she&#039;s &#039;missing out&#039;
Guy turns nasty after getting rejected on dating app, says he's got $354k to show her she's 'missing out'
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
23 people taken to hospital after accident involving lorry and van at Admiralty Road West
23 people taken to hospital after accident involving lorry and van at Admiralty Road West
Thai king strips &#039;disloyal&#039; new royal consort of titles
Thai king strips 'disloyal' new royal consort of titles

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet &amp; other deals this week
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet & other deals this week
I wore slippers to work &#039;cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
I wore slippers to work 'cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it

Home Works

4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
&#039;Crazy uncle&#039; spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it&#039;s not his problem
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem

SERVICES