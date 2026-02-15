One dead, 2 injured in Osaka stabbing, suspect arrested

A fatal stabbing in Dotonbori, Osaka has left one teen dead and two others injured, according to multiple media reports on Sunday (Feb 15) morning.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, had fled the scene but was subsequently arrested by police, NHK reported. He is allegedly acquainted with the three teens.

Local police had received multiple calls around midnight informing them of stabbings that had occurred in Dotonbori that night, according to CGTN.

Three teens aged 17 had been stabbed, with two sustaining injuries to their upper body while the third, Takanosuke Kamata, subsequently died in the hospital from wounds to his chest and other parts of his body, NHK reported.

The incident had taken place near Ebisu Bridge in Dotonbori, which is a busy shopping district known for its Glico signboard, The Sankei Shimbun reported. Multiple police cruisers and fire engines were seen parked at the location.

Speaking with NHK, an eyewitness claimed that he had seen the stabbed individuals receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and also saw a person who looked like the perpetrator fleeing the scene.

"There were a lot of people in the area at the time, and they were in a state of panic and I could hear screams," he said.

Another eyewitness also recalled leaving a restaurant and coming across this incident.

"After I came out of the restaurant, I suddenly heard a scream, so I turned around," he said.

"I saw a person lying on the ground, and then saw people gathered around him."

