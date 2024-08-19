Outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo names Prabowo Subianto aides to cabinet

JAKARTA — Outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday (Aug 19) he has appointed people close to his successor in a cabinet reshuffle, including new energy and investment ministers, two months before he is due to step down.

Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, will leave office in October, replaced by President-elect and current Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, who won the election in February.

Most of the new appointments are close to Prabowo.

Bahlil Lahadalia, formerly the investment minister, will be the new energy minister, while former Ambassador to the United States Rosan Roeslani will be the new investment minister.

Both men campaigned for Prabowo during his presidential run.

Bahlil later said he would prioritise working on incentives to promote efforts to reactivate idle energy wells and reverse the decline in Indonesia's crude oil output.

When ministers were asked if they would remain in office when Prabowo assumes his role, Bahlil said it is up to him.

Other Prabowo aides

Jokowi also named Dadan Hindayana, a professor at Bogor Agricultural Ministry and a member of Prabowo's campaign team, to head the new National Nutrition Agency, tasked with executing Prabowo's "Free Nutritious Meals" programme which will give free meals to millions of students.

Dadan said, as reported in local media, the food programme will start on January 2 next year.

Hasan Nasbi, a spokesperson for Prabowo, has been appointed the head of the presidential communications body.

The appointments "are needed to prepare and support the government transition so it works well, smooth, and effectively," said Ari Dwipayana, a presidential palace official, in a statement.

