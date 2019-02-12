Outrage and protests in India after latest horrific murder-rape case

Hundreds of people on Saturday laid siege to a police station where four men are being held over the latest gruesome rape-murder to shock India.

Baton-wielding police pushed back crowds from the building in the southern city of Hyderabad where they said the 27-year-old veterinary surgeon was gang-raped, killed and then her body burned.

While the suspects were quickly detained, the killing sparked new outrage in a country that has been in the international spotlight over its handling of sex assaults since the brutal gang-rape and murder of a student on a Delhi bus in 2012.

"How anyone could subject another human being to such terrible, unprovoked violence is beyond imagination," said former opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.

Demonstrators argue with a police officer during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman in Hyderabad, India. PHOTO: Reuters

Police had to bring in reinforcements to bolster security around the Hyderabad police station.

The suspects appeared before a magistrate and were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

But police were also criticised as protests spread to other cities.

A woman who tried to stage a one-person demonstration outside the Indian parliament in New Delhi said she was beaten by police after refusing to go home.