Outrage as Philippines' Duterte says 'cured' himself of being gay

MANILA - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has sparked outrage after claiming that he "cured" himself of being gay with the help of beautiful women.

Duterte is notorious for his foul-mouthed speeches that include insults, threats to perceived enemies and references to rape that he casts as jokes.

The latest unfiltered comments came during an appearance before the Filipino community in Tokyo last week.

During his speech Duterte appeared to say that one of his high-profile critics, Senator Antonio Trillanes, was gay.