Owners of collapsed Cambodia building charged over deaths of 36 people

Villagers collecting steel at a building which collapsed and killed 36 people in Kep, Cambodia, on Jan 6, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

KEP, CAMBODIA - Owners of a building in Cambodia that collapsed and killed 36 workers and their families last week have been charged and released on bail, a court spokesman said on Tuesday (Jan 7).

The heavy death toll has highlighted the dangers of the lightly regulated industry. The building, a multi-storey guesthouse under construction in the coastal town of Kep, crashed down on Friday (Jan 3) as labourers and their families, including six children and infants, were relaxing at the site.

The owners of the building, identified as Ek Sarun and his wife Chhiv Sothy, were charged with unintentional homicide and causing injuries, Kampot Provincial Court spokesman Man Boreth told Reuters.

"The court decided not to detain them and they were released," the spokesman said, adding that their bail was set at 354 million Cambodian riels (S$117,290).

Reuters was unable to contact the couple to seek comment from them.

The court spokesman said the couple were required to appear in court when summoned and were not allowed to leave the country.

ALSO READ: Cambodia building collapse death toll hits 36 as rescue called off

More about
Cambodia buildings

TRENDING

Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Police searching for parents of baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: &#039;Not everyone walks with you to the end&#039;
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: 'Not everyone walks with you to the end'
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it&#039;s as painful as childbirth
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it's as painful as childbirth
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea &amp; other deals this week
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week
Man allegedly dislocates woman&#039;s jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
Man allegedly dislocates woman's jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
A look inside Virgin Voyages&#039; cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
A look inside Virgin Voyages' cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
Romeo Tan&#039;s latest challenge: Playing a man with Tourette syndrome
'Why you always get these kinds of roles?': Romeo Tan's mum grumbles
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos

SERVICES