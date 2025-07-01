Oxygen masks deployed on Spring Japan flight after loss of cabin pressure, plane makes emergency landing in Osaka

A Spring Japan flight from Shanghai made an emergency landing in Osaka on Monday (June 30) after a cabin depressurisation alert was triggered.

Photos and clips shared on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu show passenger oxygen masks hanging in the cabin of the Tokyo-bound codeshare flight JL8696/IJ004.

One user who was on the flight wrote that they had heard a "boom" sound several seconds before the masks dropped. A flight attendant then shouted for everyone to don the masks.

Travellers were then reportedly informed to fasten their seat belts and told by the captain that the plane was making an emergency landing, said another netizen.

"The lights in the cabin gradually dimmed, and the air became hotter," this user claimed.

A third user said that the captain reportedly said they could remove the oxygen masks about 15 minutes later, and the plane landed in Osaka 30 minutes after the saga began.

Japanese media outlet Kyodo News reported that the aircraft landed safety at Kansai Airport at about 8.50pm.

Citing local authorities, the report said the 191 passengers and cabin crew were on board the aircraft, with no reports of injury or sickness.

According to Kyodo, the plane had purportedly experienced decompression, which is a loss of cabin pressure.

A certificate of cancellation issued to passengers by Spring Japan stated that the flight had been cancelled "after a diversion caused by an aircraft mechanical issue".

The incident is being investigated, reported Kyodo.

