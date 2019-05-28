Paddy fields of dreams: The Myanmar teen making way in women's football

Myanmar U19 striker San Thaw Thaw fled from her family's paddy fields to follow her footballing dreams, inspired by her girlhood hero Wayne Rooney.
One of five daughters, the 18-year-old grew up in Nyaung Tone township in Ayeyarwaddy division obsessed with football in a country that often frowns on women playing sport.
Although her parents wanted her to go to university she had other ideas, with her grandfather, an ex-player, the only family member to support her ambitions.
Five years ago San Thaw Thaw left the muddy rice fields to take up a place on the U14 national side in Yangon and in 2016 was spotted and recruited by former Myanmar player Than Than Htwe, now coaching Zwe Ka Pin United.
"Most of my friends from my village have got married and are working in the paddy fields," San Thaw Thaw told AFP. "But I'm playing football in Yangon and I'm meeting lots of new people."
However, San Thaw Thaw is only too aware of the challenges for girls wanting to follow their footballing aspirations in Myanmar.
"It's difficult for us to compete with other countries," she says of women's football in Myanmar, though the country punches above its weight and is ranked 44th -- above Ghana, Cameroon and Slovakia.
"They've been training since they were seven or eight years old. We start at age 14 or 15."
In April the side reached the third round of the AFC Olympic qualifiers.
But this success did little to excite Myanmar's public, which follows the action in England's Premier League far more closely than any matches at home -- particularly women's football.
San Thaw Thaw says she does not get disheartened even though only "one or two" fans come to cheer on the team.
Her dream is to play in Europe and she devotes all her free time to extra training, admitting she can be a little too competitive at times -- something she shares with her hero Rooney.
"We're both aggressive. We give everything to beat our rivals," she says.
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/entertainment/k-pop-stars-galore-hallyupopfest2019
K-pop fans in Singapore braved the heat to meet their favourite #Kpop idols at the red carpet of #HallyuPopFest2019. Here are some of our favourite moments from the festival! #NUEST #WINNER #SUPERJUNIOR #OHMYGIRL
Office Tea Episode 6: The Health Screening Nightmare
Company health screenings come free - so why is Le En so reluctant to take it? In this episode, actual tears were shed, and people were traumatised.
Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea!
To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline!
#Joeyjios: We try bubble tea mala hotpot and bubble tea toast
Full story: http://www.asiaone.com/food/we-try-bubble-tea-mala-hotpot-and-bubble-tea-toast-guess-which-ones-got-us-hooked
Mala and bubble milk tea within the same hotpot? What about bubble tea on toast? Who even comes up with these ideas?!
This week on #Joeyjios, we give these dubious food creations a taste-test to see if they're worth your time, money and calories.
#bubbletea #bbt #boba
Thirstdays: Where we talk weird dates and wild fantasies
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/entertainment/thirstdays-where-we-talk-weird-dates-and-wild-fantasies
Ooo, it's been a hot week and the thirst is real at AsiaOne. Join Le En and Bryan as they chat about weird dates, constant 'cravings', and Beyonce's thigh gap! And they are quenching that thirst with a cup of root beer float to celebrate the return of a certain fast food restaurant.
Thirstdays is a fortnightly AsiaOne #entertainment series where our hosts Le En and Bryan give you a peek into their personal lives while they satisfy their thirst over a drink, have a no-holds-barred chat, and do fun things.
#gossip #confessions #realness
Don't Say Cannot Ep4: He beats people up, but for the country
Full story: http://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-delinquent-national-wrestler
He used to beat people up, simply because he had "too much energy" to expend.
Now, he still beats people up - but for the country. Meet 24-year-old #Singapore national wrestler Toh Xin Ran.
Seeing the number of medals that he has been awarded and the respectful manner in which he now interacts with his wrestling coach, it is hard to imagine that Xin Ran used to be a troubled kid in his younger days.
#wrestling #sportsman
#Joeyjios: Taste-testing The Alley Luxe and CHICHA San Chen
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/food/alley-luxe-and-chicha-san-chen-opens-week-heres-what-try
A Michelin-standard bubble tea for $4.70? A drink that looks like the Northern Lights?
This week, #Joeyjios her colleague Le En to check out two new bubble tea (BBT) stores that are opening along Orchard Road. Which will they prefer? Watch to find out.
#Thedeerishere #TheAlley #Chichasanchen #Boba
Office Tea Episode 5: Bosses and Things
It’s been a few weeks - let’s find out if the higher-ups of AsiaOne have any regrets about hiring Le En. Efforts were made to make nice, charity is involved and work is never-ending still.
Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea!
To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline!
#Joeyjios: DIY your way into mum's heart this Mother's Day
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/women/joeyjios-diy-your-way-mums-heart-mothers-day
Mother’s Day is this Sunday! Have you gotten mum a gift yet? This week on #Joeyjios, Joey tries her hand at DIY projects that’s thoughtful, useful and inexpensive.
#Mothersday #DIY
Don't Say Cannot Ep3: He 'sees' the world with the help of tech
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-he-may-be-blind-he-can-text-faster-you
Edwin Khoo, 43, surprises friends with the speed at which he types on his phone. The reason? He's been blind since birth.
But #technology has been the game-changer for Edwin in navigating the world around him despite his #disability, allowing him to #travel and even host his own online #podcast.
Office Tea Episode 4: The Dress Code
It’s in the employee handbook - but does ANYONE actually read and follow the dress code? Are calves too scandalous? Le En puts on Athleisure and tries to get away with it!
Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea!
To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline!
