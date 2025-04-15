Pair narrowly escape death after driving off incomplete highway in Indonesia while following Google Maps

A driver and his passenger in East Java, Indonesia, narrowly escaped death after their car plunged off an unfinished highway, reportedly due to the driver's confusion over Google Map directions.

According to Indonesian news outlet, Kompas, the incident occurred on the unfinished Krian-Gresik toll road in Gresik, near Surabaya on Saturday (April 5) at around 10pm.

The vehicle, a black BMW, was driven by 61-year-old Rudie Heru Komandono, while a 47-year-old woman, Endang Sri Wahyuni, sat in the passenger seat.

The car plunged approximately five metres before crashing onto the side of another highway, reported Kompas, while other news outlets stated that the overpass was 10 or 12 metres high.

According to local police, Rudie had admitted he had been too focused on looking at the directions in Google Maps and failed to notice that the toll road he was approaching was still under construction. He also did not see signs redirecting vehicles away from the unfinished road, Kompas reported.

Rudie had also managed to drive through a gap in a concrete barrier installed to block vehicles from entering the stretch, reported The New Zealand Herald.

A video of the incident was also shared on Facebook, showing the vehicle plunging from a height before crashing onto the road below and coming to a halt after hitting a tree.

Despite the road being busy, the driver miraculously avoided colliding with any other vehicles.

Some netizens commented that the incident highlighted potential dangers for other drivers relying on Google Maps, while others said that drivers should stay alert and not depend solely on navigation apps.

Fortunately, the pair only sustained only minor injuries and were able to return home after receiving medical treatment in hospital.

Separately, Malaysian Chinese daily Kwong Wah Yit Poh reported that police said the accident resulted in damages amounting to approximately 14 million rupiah (S$1,096).

