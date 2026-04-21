Pakistan confident Iran will attend US talks, senior Pakistani government source says

Pakistan is confident it can get Iran to attend talks with the US, a senior Pakistani government official told Reuters on Monday (April 20).

"We have received a positive signal from Iran. Things are fluid but we are trying that they should be here when we start the talks tomorrow or a day after," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The source added Pakistan is actively engaged with Tehran and Washington as US President Donald Trump's ceasefire deadline looms.

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