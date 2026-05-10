Pakistan to issue first 'Panda bond' next week, finance minister says

Pakistan is expected to access Chinese capital markets for the first time through a yuan-denominated bond next week, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Saturday (May 9).

"God willing, next week you will hear good news that for the first time, we will be accessing Chinese capital markets through Panda bond," he said at a press conference.

The US$250 million (S$316 million) issue, the first of a planned US$1 billion programme, will be backed by the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Aurangzeb said Pakistan's economy was showing signs of recovery, including rising exports and remittances, despite the war in Iran and closure of the Strait of Hormuz placing massive strain on the country, which relies heavily on imported fuel and gas.

The finance minister's comments follow the release of about US$1.32 billion in fresh funding by the International Monetary Fund from two loan disbursements under two ongoing programmes.

Pakistan was weighing Eurobonds from other countries and commercial debt to replace a US$3.5 billion facility ‌from the United Arab Emirates and manage its foreign reserves until Saudi ​Arabia provided US$3 billion in additional support to bridge the multi-billion-dollar gap in its finances.

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