Pakistan to pay foreign firm $8.1 billion over mine closure: World Bank

PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will have to pay almost US$6 billion (S$8.1 billion) in damages to a foreign gold mining firm whose dig was shut down by the government in 2011, the World Bank said Sunday.

The consortium Tethyan Copper company - of which Canadian gold firm Barrick and Chile's Antofagasta Minerals control 37.5 per cent each - is the largest Foreign Direct Investment mining project in the country.

More than a decade ago the group found vast gold and copper deposits at Reko Diq, in the turbulent southwestern Baluchistan province, and had planned a hugely lucrative open-pit mine.

But the project came to a standstill in 2011 after the local government refused to renew the consortium's lease, and in 2013 Pakistan's top court declared it invalid.

On Friday, the World Bank's international arbitration tribunal committee awarded $5.84 billion in damages to Tethyan, according to a statement from the company, because of the government's decision to shut down the mine.

Pakistan's attorney general, Anwar Mansoor Khan, said in a statement they had noted the decision "with disappointment".

The country's legal experts were "studying the Award and reflecting upon its financial and legal implications," the statement continued.

Ivan Arriagada, Antofagasta's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are pleased to reach this milestone after more than seven years of arbitration." "We remain willing to discuss the potential for a negotiated settlement with Pakistan and will continue to protect our commercial interests and legal rights until the conclusion of this dispute," consortium chairman William Hayes added.

It comes weeks after prime minister Imran Khan secured a US$6 billion bailout from the IMF, amid devaluations of the rupee and soaring inflation.

Barrick and Antofagasta say the proposed plant could produce 600,000 tonnes of copper and 250,000 ounces of gold a year.

But the mine is in Chagai district, one of the most deprived parts of Pakistan and rife with Taliban, sectarian and separatist violence.

The provincial government is also a sleeping partner in the Reko Diq project with a 25 per cent stake.

Mining in Baluchistan is dominated by small companies focused primarily on marble and granite, experts say, which waste up to 80 per cent of potential because of poor extraction techniques.

Experts have called for more transparent policies to allow mining to flourish.

More about

pakistan mining World Bank
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Nine men arrested over rioting at Duxton Hill
Nine men arrested over rioting at Duxton Hill
Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda
Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda
&#039;Burnt pig&#039; comments still get S.H.E&#039;s Selina in tears 9 years later
'Burnt pig' comments still get S.H.E's Selina in tears 9 years later
What are the MOM retrenchment benefits in Singapore?
What are the MOM retrenchment benefits in Singapore?
SIA plane delayed after it strikes several birds while landing in Paris airport
SIA plane delayed after it strikes several birds while landing in Paris airport
Andy Hui booed as Sammi Cheng kicks off her concerts
Andy Hui booed as Sammi Cheng kicks off her concerts
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Police confirm body of abducted girl, 9, found in waters off eastern China
Police confirm body of abducted girl, 9, found in waters off eastern China
Twice&#039;s missing member Mina dearly missed at emotional Singapore concert
Twice's missing member Mina dearly missed at emotional Singapore concert
Good deals must share July 15 - 21: $1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals
$1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals this week
Jay-Z goes into the marijuana business
Jay-Z goes into the marijuana business
Singapore &#039;poor&#039;, &#039;less developed&#039; and &#039;very dangerous&#039;: Online comment riles internet
Singapore 'poor', 'less developed' and 'very dangerous': Online comment riles internet

LIFESTYLE

10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie
5 ways to save money on top hotels
5 ways to save money on top hotels
Diet matters: How to use food to calm your hyperactive child
Diet matters: How to use food to calm your hyperactive child
How to choose your home loan Singapore: 5 important factors to consider before deciding
How to choose your home loan Singapore: 5 important factors to consider before deciding

Home Works

Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
8 things no one tells you about electrical works
8 things no one tells you about electrical works

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Andy Hui spotted at Sammi Cheng&#039;s rehearsal; could he be performing at her concert?
Andy Hui spotted at Sammi Cheng's rehearsal; could he be performing at her concert?
Dyson beauty lab in Funan offers free hair makeovers - and other places in Singapore for free beauty services
Dyson beauty lab in Funan offers free hair makeovers - and other places in Singapore for free beauty services
5566&#039;s Tony Sun denies rumours of a new bae, says they&#039;re just friends
Does 5566's Tony Sun have a new bae?
6 things I wish I knew before I became a &#039;micro-influencer&#039;
6 things I wish I knew before I became a 'micro-influencer'

SERVICES