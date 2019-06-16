Pakistan politician does livestream with cat whiskers, ears

Pakistani children point at a computer screen showing a screen grab of a press conference attended by provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai and streamed live on social media, in Islamabad, on June 15, 2019.

PESHAWAR - A politician in northwestern Pakistan was given paws for thought after his press conference was streamed live on Facebook with the "cat filter" turned on, giving him on-screen whiskers and ears.

The online stream of regional minister Shaukat Yousafzai speaking with journalists went viral on Friday (June 14) after a member of his social media team accidentally activated the filter on the social network.

Comments started pouring in as Facebook users noticed pink cat-like ears and whiskers had appeared on the heads of the minister and two accompanying officials.

There's "a cat in the cabinet" one said. Others were more literal: "Shaukat Yousafzai looks like a cat - Meow meow meow,".