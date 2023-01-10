Pakistan seeks $10.6b in 3 years for flood recovery

Pakistan needs US$8 billion (S$10.6 billion) from its international partners over the next three years to rebuild the country that is reeling from last year's devastating floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in Geneva on Monday (Jan 9).

The floods, blamed on climate change, dealt a severe blow to Pakistan's strained economy while displacing some eight million people and killing at least 1,700. Rebuilding efforts are now estimated to cost more than $16 billion.

