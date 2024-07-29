Pakistan using terrorism, proxy war to stay relevant, says India PM Modi

NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday (July 26) that Pakistan was trying to stay relevant through "terrorism" and "proxy war" but such a strategy would never succeed.

The nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours have uneasy relations and India has, for decades, accused Pakistan of backing Islamist militants fighting its rule in Kashmir, the Himalayan region both claim in full but rule only in part.

Modi spoke at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of India's short military conflict with Pakistan in the Himalayan region of Kargil. The arch rivals have also fought three wars, two of them over Kashmir.

Modi said Pakistan had been unsuccessful whenever it tried to further its plans but had "not learnt anything from its history".

"I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their unholy plans will never be successful... Our brave (forces) will squash terrorism, the enemy will be given a befitting reply," he said.

Pakistan has previously denied such accusations by India, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris seeking self-determination in the Muslim-majority region.

In a statement later on Friday, Pakistan's foreign ministry said it stood resolute in its ability and intent to "safeguard its sovereignty against any aggression".

"While Pakistan is ready to counter India's aggressive actions, it remains committed to promoting peace and stability in the region," the foreign ministry said.

There has been a recent spate of militant attacks in the Hindu-majority Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir — as the territory is formally called — with almost a dozen Indian soldiers killed this year.

Indian-Pakistani relations have been largely frozen as the two countries downgraded their diplomatic ties in tit-for-tat moves in August 2019 after New Delhi scrapped Kashmir's special status and split it into two federally administered territories.

Ties deteriorated after a suicide bombing of an Indian military convoy in Kashmir was traced to Pakistan-based militants, prompting India to carry out an airstrike on what it said was a militant base in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, Pakistan said there was credible evidence linking Indian agents to the killing of people on its soil - accusations that India termed "fake".

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said last month that India would look for a solution to cross-border terrorism, which "cannot be the policy of a good neighbour".

