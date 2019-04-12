Pakistani tycoon agrees to hand over S$333 million to settle UK probe

Britain's National Crime Agency said it had agreed a settlement in which Malik Riaz Hussain would hand over 1 Hyde Park Place and cash frozen in British bank accounts.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Google Maps
Reuters

LONDON - Pakistani real estate tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain has agreed to hand over £190 million (S$333 million) held in Britain to settle a British investigation into whether the money was from the proceeds of crime.

Hussain is one of Pakistan's richest and most powerful businessmen and biggest private employers, and is known for upmarket gated housing communities. He has been caught up in corruption investigations but also supports charitable causes.

Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said it had agreed a settlement in which Hussain would hand over a property, 1 Hyde Park Place, valued at £50 million, and cash frozen in British bank accounts.

The NCA had previously secured nine freezing orders covering £140 million in the accounts on the grounds that the money may have been acquired illegally.

The agency said the assets would be passed to the government of Pakistan and the settlement with Hussain was "a civil matter, and does not represent a finding of guilt".

Hussain quoted this line in a tweet and also tweeted the NCA statement.

"Some habituals are twisting the NCA report 180 degrees to throw mud at me," he added.

The settlement rekindles hopes for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's anti-corruption drive, which has so far failed to bring back the billions of dollars that his government says opposition politicians have stashed abroad.

More about
Corruption pakistan

TRENDING

Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Code of conduct to recommend pedestrians keep left on footpaths; e-scooter, e-bike users required to take theory test
Pedestrians to keep left on footpaths; e-scooter, e-bike users to take theory test: MOT
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil&#039;s poor grade with a note written in broken English
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil's poor grade with a note written in broken English
Where Are We Going, Dad celebrity Sean Zhang reveals his divorce on social media
Where Are We Going, Dad celebrity Sean Zhang reveals his divorce on social media
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Cha In-ha&#039;s agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Cha In-ha's agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Singaporeans and PRs to get free movie tickets to at least 3 new homegrown films
Singaporeans and PRs to get free movie tickets to at least 3 new homegrown films

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Shake Shack is opening a second outlet, Takashimaya&#039;s gift bazaar &amp; other deals this week
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet at Tanjong Pagar next year
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed
A UK mother&#039;s heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
A UK mother's heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him

SERVICES