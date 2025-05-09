Pakistan's Chinese-made jet brought down 2 Indian fighter aircraft, US officials say

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON — A top Chinese-made Pakistani fighter plane shot down at least two Indian military aircraft on Wednesday (May 7) , two US officials told Reuters, marking a major milestone for Beijing's advanced fighter jet.

An Indian Air Force spokesperson said he had no comment when asked about the Reuters report.

The performance of a leading Chinese fighter jet against a Western rival is being closely watched in Washington for insights into how Beijing might fare in any showdown over Taiwan or the wider Indo-Pacific.

One US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there was high confidence that Pakistan had used the Chinese-made J-10 aircraft to launch air-to-air missiles against Indian fighter jets — bringing down at least two.

