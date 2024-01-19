asia

Pakistan's civil, military leaders to review Iran standoff: Minister

Pakistan's civil, military leaders to review Iran standoff: Minister
A man looks at a television screen after the Pakistani foreign ministry said the country conducted strikes inside Iran targeting separatist militants, two days after Tehran said it attacked Israel-linked militant bases inside Pakistani territory, in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan 18, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 19, 2024 7:28 AM

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's top civilian and military leaders will carry out a security review on Friday (Jan 19) regarding the standoff with neighbouring Iran, the information minister said, following their strikes on each other with drones and missiles.

Pakistan's Thursday strikes on separatist militants inside Iran were a retaliatory attack two days after Tehran said it struck the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will chair a meeting of the National Security Committee at which the review is to be done, with all the services chiefs in attendance.

It aims at a "broad national security review in the aftermath of the Iran-Pakistan incidents," the minister, Murtaza Solangi, told Reuters by telephone.

The tit-for-tat strikes are the highest-profile cross-border intrusions in recent years and have raised alarm about wider instability in the Middle East since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on Oct 7.

ALSO READ: Pakistan conducted strikes inside Iran, targeting separatist Baloch militants: Foreign ministry

pakistanIRANsecurityWars and conflictsDefence and militaryArms and weaponsattacksministerPolitics and Government
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.