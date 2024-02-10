Pakistan's jailed ex-PM Imran Khan claims election victory

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Feb 9 claimed victory in the country's general election in an audio-visual message created using artificial intelligence and shared on his X social media account.

In the message, which is usually delivered by word through his lawyers, Khan rejected rival Nawaz Sharif's earlier claim to victory.

Khan called on his supporters to celebrate a win that was achieved despite what he calls a crackdown on his party.

Independent candidates backed by Khan won the most seats in the Feb 8 national election, despite him being in jail and his party barred from the polls.

