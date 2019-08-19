Parliament building, shops torched as protests rock Indonesia's Papua

Riots broke out and a local parliament building was torched in Indonesia's Papua on Monday, as thousands protested against the weekend detention of pro-independence student activists.

A reporter on the scene estimated several thousand protesters took to the streets of Manokwari, the capital of West Papua province, bringing the city of some 130,000 to a standstill.

Some demonstrators set fire to shops and vehicles, knocked down street signs, and threw rocks at government buildings.

"The parliament building has been set on fire," West Papua deputy governor Mohamad Lakotani told Kompas TV.

"Downtown, markets, the port and shops are all affected. All activities are basically paralysed."

Indonesia's national police chief Tito Karnavian later told reporters that authorities were bringing the situation under control. He added that officers from other parts of the country could be brought in if needed.

Three police officers were injured by rock-throwing protesters, police said. It was not immediately clear if any demonstrators were injured.

Authorities closed local schools for the day.