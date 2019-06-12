Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

It might be a stereotype that women tend to prefer going to the toilet in groups rather than alone, but it would seem that their fears are not unfounded, considering the sheer number of cases involving peeping toms as of late.

A woman in Thailand was left shaken after she encountered one such peeping tom while using a public toilet, reported Khaosod.

She shared her traumatic experience on Facebook on Dec 4, hoping to warn other women.

Her post had gotten over 3,000 shares at the time of writing, as well as an influx of comments from several other stunned netizens.

#เตือนภัยผู้หญิงเข้าห้องน้ำสาธารณะ ❗️📌📌📌 ข้อดีของการเป็นคนคิดเล็กคิดน้อยและ #ถ่ายรูปแม่งทุกอย่าง ...

Posted by อรทัย ชัยจำเริญสกุล on Wednesday, 4 December 2019

In her post, she wrote that she generally prefers using a squat toilet over a regular toilet as she finds it more sanitary. However, the large gap under the toilet stall door left her feeling rather unsettled.

"I felt as if I was opening up directly to the gap," she wrote.

Just as she began to take a video to record just how big the gap was, a man was seen entering the toilet and squatting down right in front of the cubicle she was occupying. To her horror, the man then lowered himself to the floor to peek through the gap, and his face appeared in her video.

Coming face to face with her camera, the peeping tom immediately got up and fled.

Even after he left, the woman didn't dare to leave the cubicle out of fear that he might be waiting for her outside the toilet.

"He could rape me then kill me afterwards," she wrote.

Thus, the woman asked for help from her friends. After a male friend escorted her out of the toilet, she filed a police report.

The police are currently tracking down the man in the video.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Thailand Bangkok Sexual Harassment

TRENDING

Taiwanese singer R.chord Hsieh arrested after wife reports him for drug use
Taiwanese singer arrested after wife reports him for drug use
Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by &#039;ex-employees&#039;
Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by 'ex-employees'
Gillian Chung reveals why she refused to pay for her wedding
Gillian Chung reveals why she refused to pay for her wedding
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
No abnormal behaviour observed in RWS dolphins, NParks says after viral clip raises concerns
No abnormal behaviour observed in RWS dolphins, NParks says after viral clip raises concerns
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Song Hye-kyo&#039;s personal information leaked online
Song Hye-kyo's personal information leaked online
American TikTok user’s attempt to get through rambutan with potato peeler triggers Southeast Asians
American TikTok user’s attempt to get through rambutan with potato peeler triggers Southeast Asians
&#039;Sugar dating&#039; website from Japan opens branch in Singapore
'Sugar dating' website from Japan launches in Singapore, already has 70 members

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient&#039;s last wish and is a &#039;miracle worker&#039; to some
This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient's last wish and is a 'miracle worker' to some
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the border
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the border
Popular &#039;80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore
'80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore, but don't expect any velcro wallets
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend

Home Works

How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Lee Dong-wook&#039;s cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
Lee Dong-wook's cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group

SERVICES