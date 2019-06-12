Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim

It might be a stereotype that women tend to prefer going to the toilet in groups rather than alone, but it would seem that their fears are not unfounded, considering the sheer number of cases involving peeping toms as of late.

A woman in Thailand was left shaken after she encountered one such peeping tom while using a public toilet, reported Khaosod.

She shared her traumatic experience on Facebook on Dec 4, hoping to warn other women.

Her post had gotten over 3,000 shares at the time of writing, as well as an influx of comments from several other stunned netizens.

In her post, she wrote that she generally prefers using a squat toilet over a regular toilet as she finds it more sanitary. However, the large gap under the toilet stall door left her feeling rather unsettled.

"I felt as if I was opening up directly to the gap," she wrote.

Just as she began to take a video to record just how big the gap was, a man was seen entering the toilet and squatting down right in front of the cubicle she was occupying. To her horror, the man then lowered himself to the floor to peek through the gap, and his face appeared in her video.

Coming face to face with her camera, the peeping tom immediately got up and fled.

Even after he left, the woman didn't dare to leave the cubicle out of fear that he might be waiting for her outside the toilet.

"He could rape me then kill me afterwards," she wrote.

Thus, the woman asked for help from her friends. After a male friend escorted her out of the toilet, she filed a police report.

The police are currently tracking down the man in the video.

