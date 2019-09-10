Philippine court rejects government effort to recover Marcos family wealth

MANILA - The Philippines anti-graft court has rejected an effort to claim millions of dollars in art, property and investments from the family and associates of late strongman Ferdinand Marcos, saying the government failed to prove its case.

The government had alleged that Marcos and his wife, Imelda, acquired expensive artworks, jewellery, properties and stakes in businesses with help from a former government official and business leaders.

During 20 years of rule, Marcos, his family and cronies amassed an estimated US$10 billion (S$13.8 billion) in wealth, according to the findings of a commission created after his ouster in a military-backed civilian uprising in 1986.

The government "failed to prove by preponderance of evidence" that the Marcoses and their associates conspired to obtain ill-gotten wealth, the Sandiganbayan court said in a Sept 25 ruling that was only made public on Tuesday (Oct 8).

The acting head of the government agency that lost the court case declined to comment because it had not seen the full decision, the ANC news channel reported.

The seven defendants in the case included Imelda Marcos, who is currently serving as a congresswoman, a former government official and business leaders with ties to the couple.