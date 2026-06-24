Philippine devotees honour St John the Baptist with a mud-covered display of faith

BIBICLAT, Philippines — Hundreds of Catholic devotees wrapped themselves in dried banana leaves and covered their bodies with mud on Wednesday in the Philippine village of Bibiclat, taking part in a display of faith honouring St John the Baptist.

The Taong Putik, or Mud People, festival is held annually in this village in Asia's largest Catholic nation as devotees thank the local patron saint for miracles and fulfil vows made in prayer.

Melencio Nenuda, a 39-year-old construction worker, said the mud-covered parishioners frightened him as a child and he used to hide when they passed by.

But that changed when when he fell seriously ill in the sixth grade and his mother prayed to St John the Baptist, vowing that he would join the tradition if he recovered.

"I will continue to go back to this tradition because it gives me a good future," said Nenuda, adding that his wife and son also participate.

Village residents link the festival to faith and survival

Devotees prepare for the observance before dawn.

Heading into nearby fields around 4am, they search for soft mud and smear it over their bodies before wrapping themselves in dried banana leaves.

Once ready, they walk barefoot to St. John the Baptist Church carrying only cellphones and lighted candles.

As they wait for Mass to begin, hymns are sung near a small fire formed by the candle offerings.

Local church leaders say the practice began in the 1800s, when farmers smeared themselves with mud as an expression of humility, and covered themselves with the leaves to conceal their identities due to discrimination against the poor during that time.

According to the Rev. Elmer Villamayor, who led the parish between 2014 and 2021, devotion to St John the Baptist grew after a group of local men escaped execution during the Japanese occupation in World War II.

Villamayor said residents say the men were spared after a sudden rainstorm interrupted the proceedings, an event many interpreted as divine intervention.

Participants trace their devotion to personal blessings

While no official attendance records are kept, Villamayor estimates that up to 3,000 people take part in the festival.

Rickmar Castilio, 43, has participated for the last two decades. This year, his 11-year-old son Nathan joined him for the first time.

"There are a lot more devotees now," Castilio said. "Maybe they have experienced miracles or they have seen good things and that is why there is an increasing number of people who believe in St John."

His family has its own blessing to be thankful for, Castilio said. After his first child died, he vowed to continue honouring St John the Baptist through the annual ritual if a future child survived. He has returned every year since his prayers were answered.

"(I bring my child so) that he will get closer to St John," Castilio said. "The youth now are starting that path."

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