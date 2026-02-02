Philippine economy to rebound in 2026 with at least 5% growth, says minister

MANILA — The Philippine economy will bounce back this year with growth of at least five per cent, supported by sound fundamentals and a solid performance in its key revenue sectors, the finance minister said on Monday (Feb 1).

The Philippine economy grew just 4.4 per cent in 2025, well below the government's 5.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent target for the year, as a corruption scandal weighed on public spending and undermined consumer and investor confidence.

Finance Secretary Frederick Go said the country's economic fundamentals were still intact, with inflation in check and credit ratings remaining the same.

"We will bounce back. And we will definitely have a GDP of at least five per cent," Go told foreign correspondents.

The government is aiming for growth of between five per cent and six per cent this year.

"All the other pillars of growth of our country remain solid and reliable," Go said, citing remittance growth from its foreign overseas workers and revenues from the business process outsourcing sector, a key economic driver.

[[nid:729130]]