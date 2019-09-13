Philippine fast-food specialist Jollibee hungry to expand in US, China

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp, the Philippine fast food specialist known for fried "Chickenjoy" and chopped hotdogs in sweet spaghetti sauce, is doubling down on expansion plans in the United States and China that are likely to include more mergers and acquisitions.

Helped by the purchase of California-based Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in July and having taken full control of Denver-based Smashburger in 2018, it wants to earn 30 per cent of its revenue in the US in a decade's time, executives told Reuters.

It is also aiming to lift revenue in China to 30 per cent of overall sales, while the Philippines would fall to 30 per cent.

That would represent a major rejig of revenue streams for Jollibee, which ranks No. 4 among Asia's listed quick service restaurant firms, and would build upon plans to cut its reliance on its domestic market to 50 per cent of sales in the "medium term".

Prior to its acquisition of Coffee Bean, the Philippines accounted for 73 per cent of sales while the US represented 15 per cent and China 12 per cent.

"We want to spread our portfolio and risk," Jollibee chief executive officer Ernesto Tanmantiong said in an interview. "There's huge opportunity out there."

Jollibee, which is valued at US$4.8 billion (S$6.6 billion) and has 16 brands or franchises to its name, aims to have six brands each in the US and China, just as it does in the Philippines.

In the US market, it currently has five including its namesake Jollibee restaurant chain and a minority investment in Tortas Frontera, run by Michelin-starred chef Rick Bayless and which offers Mexican-inspired sandwiches at just three outlets in Chicago's O'Hare airport.