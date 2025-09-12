Philippine fishermen fear China's nature reserve plan could lead to more harassment

SUBIC, Philippines — Philippine fishermen fear that China's plan to establish a nature reserve in the Scarborough Shoal could expose them to further harassment and make it even harder to operate in the disputed South China Sea atoll, which is already under the constant watch of Chinese vessels.

China has approved the creation of a national nature reserve at the shoal, which lies within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone but has been under Beijing's control since 2012.

Filipino boats have reported frequent encounters with Chinese coast guard vessels when venturing near the shoal, prized for its rich fish stocks and a turquoise lagoon that offers refuge for vessels during storms.

"Even now there has been harassment... We will be bullied even more," said 57-year-old fisherman Mariano Cardenio, who has fished at the shoal for three decades.

China's State Council said the reserve designation was an "important guarantee" to preserve the atoll's ecosystem, but Philippine security officials condemned the move, calling it "clear pretext for occupation."

There was no immediate comment from the Chinese Embassy in Manila about the fishermen's concerns.

For years, Chinese ships have blockaded the lagoon, forcing Filipino fishermen to travel further for smaller catches, underscoring tensions in the South China Sea where several countries have overlapping claims.

Both China and the Philippines claim the Scarborough Shoal, but sovereignty remains unresolved. China took control in 2012 after a standoff and has since stationed coast guard and fishing vessels there.

A 2016 international ruling invalidated China's sweeping claims and declared its blockade illegal, affirming the shoal as a traditional fishing ground for countries like the Philippines and Vietnam. China rejected the ruling.

"We fishermen will suffer losses if they push through with building in the shoal," said 47-year-old fisherman Ruel Villanueva. "We will have a hard time fishing since China is asserting ownership even if it doesn't belong to China."

Manila, a US ally, also called on Beijing to withdraw the designation and comply with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

In November last year, Beijing also defined a baseline of territorial waters around the disputed Shoal.

[[nid:722513]]