Philippine lawyer to withdraw ICC complaint against Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte had been accused of murder in a bloody anti-drugs crackdown. The complaint is one of several communications to the ICC calling for his indictment.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

MANILA - A Philippine lawyer who filed a complaint at the International Criminal Court (ICC) accusing President Rodrigo Duterte of murder in a bloody anti-drugs crackdown said on Tuesday (Jan 14) that he would no longer pursue the case.

The complaint filed by attorney Jude Sabio in 2017 is one of several communications to the court calling for Mr Duterte's indictment over thousands of alleged extrajudicial killings during his campaign against narcotics.

"I fervently request that it be expunged or erased from the record, and that it should not be used in any way in the ongoing preliminary examination," Mr Sabio said in a 28-page letter addressed to ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.

Mr Sabio is the lawyer for Mr Edgar Matobato, a man who has testified in the Philippine Senate that he was part of a hit squad that operated on Mr Duterte's orders.

In his letter, Mr Sabio said the ICC case had been used by opposition politicians as a "tool for propaganda" and should therefore be "thrashed and set aside".

Former senator Antontio Trillanes, one of Mr Duterte's most vocal opponents, said the president's allies must have a hand in Mr Sabio's decision, saying it was an indication that they are worried about the ICC case.

There was no immediate comment from Mr Duterte's office.

Under ICC rules, a prosecution can still proceed after a submission is withdrawn by an external party.

While a complaint from a single, external party could alert the prosecutor to possible crimes, it would not in itself be the basis for a case.

The prosecutor's office would initiate its own investigation to determine whether crimes under the ICC's statute had been committed and warranted charges.

In a December 2019 report, the office of the ICC prosecutor said it would aim to finalise a preliminary examination to enable it to reach a decision on whether to seek authorisation to open an investigation into the Philippines.

Mr Duterte has been dismissive of the ICC process.

The firebrand leader unilaterally withdrew from the ICC's founding treaty in March 2018, saying it skirted due process and the presumption of his innocence and sought to portray him as a "ruthless and heartless violator of human rights".

Last month, he said he would refuse to co-operate if put on trial.

Human rights groups say Mr Duterte's anti-drugs crackdown involved systematic executions and police cover-ups. Police reject that and say the nearly 7,000 people they have killed were armed drug suspects who resisted arrest.

More about
PHILIPPINES International Criminal Court Rodrigo Duterte

TRENDING

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Marco Ngai&#039;s wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Marco Ngai's wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
&#039;Dangerous proof&#039; dropped from 1MDB final audit report
'Dangerous proof' dropped from 1MDB final audit report
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong

SERVICES