Philippine military plane carrying 92 people crashes: Media

MANILA, July 4 - A military plane crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday, and the army chief said at least 40 people had been rescued from the aircraft that media reported was carrying 92 people.

The C-130 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force had a mishap on landing on the island of Jolo, the air force said in a statement.

"Rescue efforts are ongoing," it said.

The military aircraft was seen on fire after it crashed in Patikul, Sulu on Sunday. Initial report says that at least 40 passengers have been rescued following the tragedy.



A picture published by ABS-CBN News on Twitter showed smoke and flames pouring from the broken fuselage.

The AFP news agency said the plane had been carrying 85 people, citing the army chief.

Armed forces chief Cirilito Sobejana told reporters that at least 40 people had been rescued from the crashed plane and were now being treated.