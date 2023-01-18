Philippine Nobel laureate Ressa cleared by court of tax evasion

Reuters
Nobel laureate Maria Ressa poses for a photo with her book "How to Stand Up to a Dictator: The Fight of our Future" during its launch in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Dec 10, 2022.
PHOTO: Reuters

      MANILA – Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa and her news site Rappler were acquitted by a court of tax evasion charges on Wednesday (Jan 18), a judge said, handing Ressa a victory in a case the veteran journalist has described as part of a pattern of harassment.

      Ressa, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize alongside a Russian journalist in 2021, is head of Rappler, which earned a reputation for its in-depth reporting and tough scrutiny of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

