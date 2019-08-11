Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte proposes banning single-use plastics

President Rodrigo Duterte mentioned the possibility of a plastics ban during a discussion on climate change during a Cabinet meeting.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

MANILA - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has proposed banning single-use plastic, his spokesman said on Thursday (Nov 7), which could provide the impetus needed for the Congress of one of the world's top plastic polluters to pass environment protection laws.

The Philippines, which ranks among the world's worst ocean polluters, has a law on solid waste but it is poorly enforced and it does not regulate packaging manufacturing.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said President Duterte mentioned the possibility of a plastics ban during a discussion on climate change during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

"The president floated the idea to ban the use of plastics, which according to him would require legislative action," Mr Panelo told reporters without elaborating.

Several Bills aimed at combating plastic pollution are pending in Congress, including a proposal by boxing star and senator, Manny Pacquiao, to ban single-use plastics, but none of the measures are close to becoming law.

The Philippines ranked third in the world for failing to deal with its plastics, according to a 2015 study by the University of Georgia, which said 81 per cent of its plastic waste was mismanaged.

Plastic waste has reached worrying proportions in the Philippines, which has the fifth-longest coastline in the world, given the staggering amount of throwaway plastic used.

A recent study by the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives environment group showed that close to 60 billion pieces of sachets and 34 billion pieces of plastic bags are discarded in the Philippines yearly.

More about
PHILIPPINES Rodrigo Duterte ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES Plastics

TRENDING

Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
I wore crazy eye shadow looks to work for a week and this is how it went
I wore crazy eye shadow looks to work for a week and this is how it went
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
18 Singaporeans injured as bridge collapses in Batam&#039;s Montigo Resorts Nongsa
18 Singaporeans injured as bridge collapses in Batam's Montigo Resorts Nongsa
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten &#039;unlikely to survive&#039;
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten 'unlikely to survive'
Police investigating Hong Kong restaurant owner over gathering in Singapore on the city&#039;s protests
Police investigating Hong Kong restaurant owner over gathering in Singapore on the city's protests
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn&#039;t do a math problem
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn't do a math problem
Robbers in Malaysia throw homemade bombs into house after leaving empty handed
Robbers in Malaysia throw homemade bombs into house after leaving empty handed
Elderly Chinese man repairs village roads for 47 years
Elderly Chinese man repairs village roads for 47 years

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar & other fun activities
&#039;Chicken rice&#039; soba in the CBD with so much meat &#039;it&#039;s like free&#039;
'Chicken rice' soba in the CBD with so much meat 'it's like free'
10 offences you might not realise you&#039;re committing and the fines you&#039;d be liable for
10 offences you might not realise you're committing and the fines you'd be liable for
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe

Home Works

8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness

SERVICES