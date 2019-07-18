Philippine President says he won't be tried by international court

PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

MANILA - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has declared he will never be tried by an international court for mass killings in his war on drugs and vowed no let up in a crackdown that he said he was winning and would see through "to the very end".

In a television interview with a celebrity pastor, the firebrand leader said the Philippine justice system was working fine, so it would be "stupid" to imagine he would let an international court put him on trial.

"I will only face, be tried or face a trial, in a Philippine court. Presided by a Filipino judge. Prosecuted by a Filipino ... I will not answer a Caucasian, asking questions, white man there. You must be stupid," he said late on Tuesday.

"I am a Filipino. We have our courts here... S***. You have to bring me somewhere else? I would not like that. I have my country. It is working. I know it is working. Justice is working here."

His opponents argue otherwise and say police are killing with impunity, and that with an approval rating of 80 per cent, a super majority in Congress and presidential appointees heading courts, commissions and investigative bodies, there is little chance of Mr Duterte being impeached or prosecuted at home.

Mr Duterte, 74, has previously said he was so committed to his war on drugs that he was prepared to be tried for crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague, or rot in jail there.

However, within weeks of an ICC prosecutor announcing in February 2018 that a preliminary examination was being conducted into the killings, Mr Duterte ordered police not to co-operate and then unilaterally cancelled the Philippines' ICC membership.

The ICC examination continues despite his withdrawal.

His latest show of defiance comes days after the UN Human Rights Council approved a resolution to hold an investigation into the killings, responding to a call from 11 UN experts concerned about a "staggering" amount of deaths.

More about

PHILIPPINES drug offences Drugs trial International Criminal Court
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
1-month-old baby dies on full month celebration after grandfather gives him alcohol
1-month-old baby dies on full month celebration after grandfather gives him alcohol
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
5 &#039;clubs&#039; offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends
5 'clubs' offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends
Man admits going on Dark Web to hire hitmen to murder ex-lover&#039;s boyfriend
Man admits going on Dark Web to hire hitmen to murder ex-lover's boyfriend
Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
Singapore singer Aliff Aziz posts photo with another woman, ex-wife says: &#039;I don&#039;t care&#039;
Singapore singer Aliff Aziz posts photo with another woman, ex-wife says: 'I don't care'
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
Simon Yam doesn&#039;t want daughter Ella to join showbiz so she can spend time with him
Simon Yam doesn't want daughter Ella to join showbiz so she can spend time with him

LIFESTYLE

Subscription service Access by BMW lets you drive a BMW from $2,388 a month
Subscription service Access by BMW lets you drive a BMW from $2,388 a month
Viral durian whiskey is Malaysia-made, and not actually whiskey at all
Viral durian whiskey is Malaysia-made, and not actually whiskey at all
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see

Home Works

5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Simon Yam&#039;s leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Simon Yam's leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters

SERVICES