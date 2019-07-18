Philippine President says he won't be tried by international court

MANILA - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has declared he will never be tried by an international court for mass killings in his war on drugs and vowed no let up in a crackdown that he said he was winning and would see through "to the very end".

In a television interview with a celebrity pastor, the firebrand leader said the Philippine justice system was working fine, so it would be "stupid" to imagine he would let an international court put him on trial.

"I will only face, be tried or face a trial, in a Philippine court. Presided by a Filipino judge. Prosecuted by a Filipino ... I will not answer a Caucasian, asking questions, white man there. You must be stupid," he said late on Tuesday.

"I am a Filipino. We have our courts here... S***. You have to bring me somewhere else? I would not like that. I have my country. It is working. I know it is working. Justice is working here."

His opponents argue otherwise and say police are killing with impunity, and that with an approval rating of 80 per cent, a super majority in Congress and presidential appointees heading courts, commissions and investigative bodies, there is little chance of Mr Duterte being impeached or prosecuted at home.

Mr Duterte, 74, has previously said he was so committed to his war on drugs that he was prepared to be tried for crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague, or rot in jail there.