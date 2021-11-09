Philippine president's daughter withdraws from mayor re-election

MANILA - The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday (Nov 9) withdrew her candidacy to run again for mayor of Davao City, just days ahead of a deadline for changes to be made in entries for a presidential election next year.

Duterte-Carpio in a statement on Facebook declined to say why and told her supporters that further announcements would be made later.

She has come top in opinion polls throughout this year on preferred candidates to succeed her father as president, but has said she does not want the job.

READ MORE: Philippines Vice President Robredo to run for president in 2022