Philippine senator Estrada surrenders over graft case

MANILA — A Philippine senator who is the son of a former president surrendered to police on Monday (June 1) after a court ordered his arrest over a charge that he received illicit payouts as part of an infrastructure scandal that sparked public protests last year.

The anti-graft court ordered the arrest of Senator Jose "Jinggoy" Estrada for plunder, a non-bailable offence under Philippine laws. The Office of the Ombudsman last week charged Estrada with violating anti-corruption laws for earning "kickbacks" amounting to 573 million pesos (S$11.8 million).

"I will not seek Senate custody," Estrada told reporters at the Senate, referring to the potential for him to seek refuge in the upper house instead of surrendering to police.

"I am ready to defend myself before the court and I will not hide behind the institution to evade the process," he added.

Estrada has denied wrongdoing and said the charges were politically driven. He posted bail last week for a separate offence.

The corruption scandal, which has centred on dangerously flawed flood-control facilities across the Philippines, has shaken the graft-weary nation and slowed economic growth in recent quarters.

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