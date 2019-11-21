Philippine students turn littered dog poo into bricks

Students pile their "Bio-bricks" made of dog faeces and cement powder for demonstration, at Justice Cecilia Munoz Palma High School in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

MANILA - A group of secondary school students in the Philippines has found a way to convert poo from stray dogs into a mixture for bricks, aiming to rid city streets of excrement and potentially even lower construction costs.

As part of a research project, eighth graders in the Payatas district north of the capital Manila gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which were then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular "bio bricks".

"Our streets will really be cleaned up," Mark Acebuche, the students' science class adviser, told Reuters.

He hoped local government or corporations would sponsor the students' research to help upgrade production.

Dog ownership in the Philippines is unregulated and rules on taking care of pets are only loosely implemented, leading to a large number of stray dogs.

The students say their "bio bricks" are ideal for sidewalk pavements or small structures like backyard walls.

Each brick contains 10 grams of dog poo and 10 grams of cement powder, and has a faint odour that the group says will fade with time.

