Philippine Vice-President Duterte to run for president in 2028 elections

MANILA - Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said on Wednesday (Feb 18) that she will run for president in the 2028 election.

Duterte said she was offering her "life, strength and future" in the service of the nation. Independent opinion surveys rank her as a strong contender in the 2028 race.

Under the constitution, the president is limited to a single six‑year term, which means incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, a political rival, cannot seek reelection.

Duterte is the daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently detained in The Hague on murder charges linked to his bloody war on drugs during his presidency.

[[nid:729696]]