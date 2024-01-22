asia

Philippines condemns 'provocative action' by Chinese coastguard against Filipino fishermen

Philippines condemns 'provocative action' by Chinese coastguard against Filipino fishermen
Filipino fishemen prepare to catch fish during a trip near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, in Masinloc, Zambales province, Philippines, July 18, 2022.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 22, 2024 7:41 AM

MANILA - The Philippines condemns the latest "provocative action" by Chinese coastguard against Filipino fishermen, the spokesperson of the National Security Council said on Monday (Jan 22).

Jonathan Malaya in a television interview was referring to a report by the Philippine coastguard at the weekend about a Jan 12 incident where it said Chinese coastguard instructed fishermen to return sea shells collected near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, then drove them away.

PHILIPPINESsecurityTerritorial disputeschina
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.