Philippines condemns 'provocative action' by Chinese coastguard against Filipino fishermen

MANILA - The Philippines condemns the latest "provocative action" by Chinese coastguard against Filipino fishermen, the spokesperson of the National Security Council said on Monday (Jan 22).

Jonathan Malaya in a television interview was referring to a report by the Philippine coastguard at the weekend about a Jan 12 incident where it said Chinese coastguard instructed fishermen to return sea shells collected near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, then drove them away.