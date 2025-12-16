Philippines denounces China's 'dangerous' and 'inhumane' actions against Filipino fishermen

MANILA — Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro on Tuesday (Dec 16) denounced what he described as "dangerous" and "inhumane" actions by Chinese maritime forces against Filipino fishermen in a South China Sea shoal last week.

In a statement, Teodoro urged nations aspiring for regional leadership to act responsibly and called on China to cease spreading false narratives and engaging in a "state-orchestrated disinformation campaign."

