Philippines denounces China's 'dangerous' and 'inhumane' actions against Filipino fishermen

An aerial view of a China Coast Guard ship navigating near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, as Philippine Coast Guard aircraft carrying journalists patrols the area, days after two Chinese vessels collided in the area while allegedly trying to block a Philippine supply mission, in the South China Sea, Aug 13, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONDecember 16, 2025 2:15 AM

MANILA — Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro on Tuesday (Dec 16) denounced what he described as "dangerous" and "inhumane" actions by Chinese maritime forces against Filipino fishermen in a South China Sea shoal last week.

In a statement, Teodoro urged nations aspiring for regional leadership to act responsibly and called on China to cease spreading false narratives and engaging in a "state-orchestrated disinformation campaign."

