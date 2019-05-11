Philippines' Duterte appoints drug war critic Leni Robredo as 'drugs tsar'

MANILA - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed his main political rival, Ms Leni Robredo, his "drugs tsar", after the opposition leader expressed alarm about the death toll in an anti-narcotics campaign and said it needed a fresh approach.

The appointment comes after critical remarks by Ms Robredo during an interview with Reuters, and in subsequent media appearances, which angered Mr Duterte and prompted a torrent of fury by his supporters aimed at Ms Robredo, who is his vice-president but has no role in his administration.

Mr Duterte's spokesman said the decision to make Ms Robredo a co-chair of an inter-agency committee against narcotics was genuine and not a cynical move to discredit her.

Ms Robredo had no immediate comment.

Her spokesman last week said Mr Duterte's talk of offering her the job was to make her a scapegoat for the shortcomings of his anti-drugs campaign.

The war on drugs, Mr Duterte's signature policy, has caused an international outcry because of the thousands of people killed in what human rights groups say are systematic executions and cover-ups by police. Police reject that.

Mr Duterte is furious about a United Nations Human Rights Council resolution in July to investigate the killings.

Last year, he withdrew his country's membership of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it launched a preliminary examination into alleged crimes against humanity.