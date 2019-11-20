Philippines' Duterte blasts 'scatterbrain' vice-president, says she cannot be trusted

MANILA - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte hit out at his vice-president on Tuesday (Nov 19), calling her a "scatterbrain" who was discussing his war on drugs with outsiders and could put the country in danger if given sensitive information.

Duterte scolded Leni Robredo, an opposition leader whom he said and could not be trusted, and said she was "treading on dangerous ground" in her new role as co-head of his anti-drugs task force.

He called a rare news conference on Tuesday to explain why he would not go through with his plan to give a Cabinet position to Robredo, a political rival whom he has a testy relationship.

"I cannot appoint her as a Cabinet member if that is the way her mouth behaves, there can never be a position for her," he said.

"The way she behaved right after I appointed her is not inspiring."

Duterte gave former human rights lawyer Robredo the job of drugs tsar this month in response to her critical remarks about his campaign.

Robredo hit the ground running and ignored warnings that it was a trap to embarrass her. She has met most stakeholders in the campaign, including health and community groups, law enforcement and anti-narcotics agencies.

She also met officials from the US Embassy and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and has singled out China as a major source of drugs in the Philippines.

Duterte accused her of overreaching in a role in which he said she should give direction and guidance, rather than getting involved in law enforcement.