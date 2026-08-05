Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off southern Philippines; no tsunami warning

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off southern Philippines' Sarangani on Wednesday (Aug 5) afternoon.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the earthquake happened at 12.14pm at a depth of 13km.

No tsunami warning was triggered.

The agency, which has a 10-point earthquake intensity scale, rated the quake at 5, which is considered strong.

Under this intensity, those who are indoors and outdoors would have felt shaking, according to PHIVOLCS.

AFP reported Sarangani rescuer Harly Sauro as saying that a large number of people had gathered to receive a government subsidy when the quake struck.

Sauro said everyone was safe.

No damage is expected, Philippine media outlet Inquirer quoted PHIVOLCS as saying.

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editor@asiaone.com