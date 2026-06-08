Strong 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Mindanao, triggers tsunami alert

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Monday (June 8) morning, said the US Geological Service (USGS).

The earthquake occurred at 7.37am at a depth of 35km.

An earlier report by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) stated that the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.2 after an initial revision, but was later revised again to a magnitude of 7.8.

Based on the USGS's preliminary estimates, landslides triggered by the earthquake, if any, are expected to be significant, with the number of people potentially affected also indicated to be significant.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert following the earthquake, estimating tsunami waves to reach heights of about 1- to 3-metre above normal tides.

In addition, the centre also forecast tsunami waves to reach heights of between 0.3- to 1-metre above normal tides for some coasts in Indonesia and Malaysia.

This is a developing story.

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editor@asiaoe.com