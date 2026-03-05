1-year-old girl riding pillion on motorcycle dies after being run over by truck in Philippines

A one-year-old infant died in Cebu, Philippines after she fell from a motorcycle and was crushed by a dump truck on Monday (March 2).

The incident took place in Talisay City when the victim, Bell Croba Racal, was riding a motorcycle with her mother, identified as Jocelyn, 45, reported Manila Bulletin.

The motorcycle was reportedly driven by 51-year-old Lelan Remejio, with the victim seated between the two adults.

CCTV footage of the incident showed a truck seemingly parked by the side of the road but as Remejio rode past it, the truck began to move forward slowly.

The motorcycle then skidded, causing the victim to slip from her mother's arms and fall near the rear wheels of the truck.

Police investigations found that the truck had sideswiped the motorcycle and caused it to be knocked over, reported ABS-CBN.

The truck driver, Rolando Tapdasan, 52, claimed he did not notice the motorcycle and also apologised to the victim's parents, reported GMA Network.

While the victim's relatives did not issue a statement, the driver and truck company have reportedly reached a settlement with the victim's family.

The truck driver also surrendered himself to the police and was taken into custody. He will be charged with reckless driving resulting in homicide.

[[nid:729518]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com