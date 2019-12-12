Philippines hails 'world-class' SEA Games despite stormy start

CLARK, PHILIPPINES - The 30th South-east Asia Games ended on Wednesday (Dec 11) with a rocking closing ceremony in the 20,000-seater purpose-built stadium in Clark, as host nation Philippines ran away winners with 149 gold medals.

After a chaotic start beset by organisational gaffes, a presidential apology and online mockery, the Games were briefly hit by a deadly typhoon, but organisers worked around the clock to get the schedule back on track.

"This year, Christmas has come early," chairman of the organising committee Alan Peter Cayetano said to thousands of flag-waving fans in the stadium after each country's athletes had paraded by.

"We South-east Asians, we Filipinos, have shown the world that we can do it with world-class quality."

Around 8,750 athletes and officials took part in the biggest-ever SEA Games across 10 days of competition, involving sportsmen and women from 11 countries in venues across Clark, Manila and Subic in the country's north.