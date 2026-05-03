Thousands evacuated as Mayon Volcano in Philippines' Albay province erupts

Thousands of people have been evacuated from various towns in Albay province, Philippines, after Mayon Volcano erupted on Saturday (May 2).

Authorities said at least 52 villages in various towns in Albay, south of Manila, were affected by thick ashfall from the eruption.

An six-kilometre radius danger zone has been declared around the volcano after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) estimated the pyroclastic density current (PDC) runout to be about 4km.

PDCs are fast-moving, ground-hugging mixtures of hot gas and rock.

The institute also issued a Level 3 alert in its five-step scale following observations of "strombolian activity and temporary lava fountaining".

The Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection said in a statement that it is helping the communities affected by the eruption, adding that its response teams are on the ground.

About 1,500 families have been moved to evacuation centres, reports said.

According to PHIVOLCS, there are24 active volcanos in the Philippines, including Mayon Volcano.

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editor@asiaone.com