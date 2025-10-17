6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines, a week after 2 earlier quakes

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted southern Philippines on Friday morning (Oct 17).

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor struck near Dapa municipality in Surigao del Norte province at a depth of around 69 kilometres.

Provincial rescuer Ralph Cadalena told AFP that there were no immediate reports of casualties or damages.

"We felt a sudden strong shake, but it was only for a very short time," AFP reported Cadalena as saying.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake was felt in the Southern Leyte towns of Anahawan, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Liloan, Pintuyan, Saint Bernard, San Francisco, San Juan, San Ricardo, and Silago, reported local media outlet Inquirer.

The Friday quake came a week after two powerful quakes of 7.4- and 6.7-magnitude shook the eastern section of the main Mindanao island, killing at least eight people.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in the Philippines as it is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

