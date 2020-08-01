Philippines orders citizens in Iraq to leave after Iran attacks US forces

MANILA - The Philippines has ordered a mandatory evacuation for Filipinos in Iraq, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after Iran attacked American forces there in response to a US strike that killed an Iranian general last week.

"The Alert Level in the entire Iraq has been raised to Alert Level 4 calling for mandatory evacuation," said Eduardo Menez, spokesman at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Iran's missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq came in the early hours of Wednesday, hours after the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the country's elite Quds Force who was killed in a US drone strike on Jan. 3.