Philippines ready to discuss with Vietnam South China Sea issues

MANILA — The Philippines has welcomed Vietnam's recognition of Manila's UN filing to secure its rights on an extended continental shelf in the South China Sea, its foreign ministry said, adding it was ready to hold talks with Hanoi to resolve any issues.

"We are ready to engage Vietnam on possible ways forward that would help achieve a mutually beneficial solution to South China Sea issues," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday (July 1).

The Philippines last month filed a claim with the United Nations to an extended continental shelf as it seeks recognition to its entitlements beyond its 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea.

The UN international seas law convention allows coastal states to establish a continental shelf covering the seabed and subsoil beyond its EEZ, but not exceeding 350 nautical miles (648.2 km) from its territory.

Vietnam said it was willing to talk to Manila as it seeks measures that are in line with the interest of both countries.

China's foreign ministry said last month it opposed the Philippines "unilateral" submission, which it said infringed on its sovereign rights and jurisdiction.

Vietnam and the Philippines have overlapping claims in the disputed waterway, where China, Brunei and Malaysia also have claims.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a conduit for more than US$3 trillion (S$4 trillion) in annual ship commerce.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague said China's claims had no legal basis, a decision Beijing has rejected.

