Philippines reports bird flu outbreak among backyard birds, WOAH says

PARIS - The Philippines has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu among backyard birds in its Oriental Mindoro province, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Friday (July 10).

The spread of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has raised concerns among governments and the poultry industry after it ravaged flocks around the world in recent years, disrupting supply, fuelling higher food prices and raising the risk of human transmission.

The H5N1 virus was detected in a flock of 39 poultry in the town of Capalan, the Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from the Philippine authorities.

All birds were subsequently culled as a precaution.

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