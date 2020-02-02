Philippines reports first virus death outside China

The Philippines reported the first death on Sunday outside of China from a new coronavirus, deepening global fears about an epidemic that has claimed more than 300 lives.

The first foreign fatality came as an escalating number of governments around the world closed their borders to people from China in a bid to stop it spreading.

It also came as China entered a perilous new phase, with people resuming travel at the end of a Lunar New Year holiday that had been extended to contain the disease.

Since emerging from the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, the mysterious coronavirus has infected 14,000 people across China and spread to 24 countries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) late last week declared the situation a global health emergency, and nations have taken extraordinary measures to build virtual fortresses against the disease.

The United States, Australia and Israel banned foreign nationals from visiting if they had been in China over the previous 14 days, and warned their own citizens from travelling there.

Mongolia, Russia and Nepal closed their land borders, while Papua New Guinea went as far as to ban anyone arriving from ports or airports across Asia.

The containment measures may have slowed the spread of the virus but not stopped it.